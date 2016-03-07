Why Kim Kardashian had to delete this Instagram pic

Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir on Instagram when she posted her latest outfit snap.

The star shared a collage picture of herself sporting a skintight nude bodysuit with a khaki jacket, heels and signature oversized sunglasses.

a-phooshop-1

Kim deleted this snap after noticing her Photoshop faux pas



/But while the 35-year-old mum-of-two looked incredible in the snap, fans were quick to spot something suspicious, pointing out that Kim had blurred her, erm, private parts.

/No doubt keeping an eye on the comments, Kim quickly deleted the snap and uploaded a different shot.

a-phooshop-2

Kim uploaded this shot instead



/It's not the first time Kim has been caught altering her images. Her sisters Khloe and Kylie have also been accused of using Photoshop – we've rounded up the top celebrity Photoshop fails here.

