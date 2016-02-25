Victoria Beckham, aka the queen of towering stilettos, has surprised us all by declaring that she "can't do heels anymore".



Unveiling her latest collection at her Dover Street store in London, the fashion designer revealed that she now prefers more sensible footwear.

Victoria closed her recent NYFW in trainers





"I just can't do heels anymore," she told the Telegraph. "I travel a lot. Clothes have to be simple and comfortable."



Her comments come as a surprise – fans will remember she posted a picture of herself working at her walking treadmill desk in 5 inch heeled boots!

The fashion designer has been wearing more sensible footwear recently





And she once remarked: "I beyond hate ballerina flats. I can't walk in them. Unless they're on a ballet dancer doing ballet, I just don't get it.



"I love heels."



After her New York Fashion Week show earlier this month, Victoria took to the runway in white Adidas Stan Smith trainers.





It was a stark contrast to the little black dress and skyhigh black stilettos she wore to take her bow after her show in September.



Victoria's newfound casual style appears to slot in with her new collection. Speaking about the woman she had in mind when designing the new wares, she said: "She's having fun, but not too much fun. She needs clothes for work as well as for evening."

Closing her NYFW in September of last year