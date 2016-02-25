Stylish Brooklyn Beckham leads arrivals at Brits after party

He has the most stylish parents around. So it's no surprise Brooklyn Beckham turned heads with his effortlessly cool outfit as he stepped out for the Warner Music Brit Party.



The 16-year-old was rocking a leather jacket, black skinny jeans and brown suede shoes. After arriving at the star-studded after party, he headed to the Dsquared2 VIP room.

There, he rubbed shoulders with a host of celebrities, including Alexa Chung, Jude Law's son Rafferty Law, Jourdan Dunn and Suki Waterhouse, who was dressed in Dsquared2.



Alexa looked stunning in a black velvet strapless dress by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.

Earlier in the day, Brooklyn shared a candid snap of himself getting ready for the after party. He posted a topless snap, writing: "Caught red handed looking for a shirt for #britawards"



Model Toni Gaarn also attended the party, showing off her supermodel physique in a barely-there sheer dress.

Inside the Dsquared2 VIP room, she rubbed shoulders with designers Dan and Dean Caten, posing up for photos with the duo.

