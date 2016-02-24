Hot celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have rarely been spotted out together since they began dating late last year.



But the pair continue to give fans tiny glimpses into their relationship on social media, sharing another loved-up photo on Instagram.



A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 23, 2016 at 1:04pm PST



The former One Direction band member posted a black and white Polaroid shot of himself kissing his stunning supermodel girlfriend, who seems to be enjoying the attention, sporting a wide grin.



The pic comes after Gigi shared a snap of her beau on Valentine's Day.

💘 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 14, 2016 at 4:42pm PST







The Victoria's Secret model shared a black-and-white photo of her valentine, simply captioning it with a love heart emoji, melting the hearts of their super fans across the world.



The duo have kept their romance very hush hush but when the singer's video for his new single Pillowtalk was released, which showed the pair getting very close, fans were quick to pick up on the steamy display of affection between the two.



A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Dec 20, 2015 at 3:53am PST







After admitting he was "blown away" by the reception his new single had received from fans, Zayn turned his attention to Gigi, asking her on Twitter: "@GigiHadid you seen the video babe? Someones Looking 👌🏽😝."



Gigi soon replied: " @zaynmalik nah musta missed it Jokes.. I wasn't looking at myself, trust me 😻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."



The flirtatious exchange didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one cheekily suggesting the pair "get a room", while another asked: "Can we be good friends



