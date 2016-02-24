Zayn Malik shares cute kissing snap with girlfriend Gigi Hadid

by hellofashion.com /

Hot celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have rarely been spotted out together since they began dating late last year.

But the pair continue to give fans tiny glimpses into their relationship on social media, sharing another loved-up photo on Instagram.


A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on


The former One Direction band member posted a black and white Polaroid shot of himself kissing his stunning supermodel girlfriend, who seems to be enjoying the attention, sporting a wide grin.

The pic comes after Gigi shared a snap of her beau on Valentine's Day.

💘

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on



The Victoria's Secret model shared a black-and-white photo of her valentine, simply captioning it with a love heart emoji, melting the hearts of their super fans across the world.

The duo have kept their romance very hush hush but when the singer's video for his new single Pillowtalk was released, which showed the pair getting very close, fans were quick to pick up on the steamy display of affection between the two.


A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on



After admitting he was "blown away" by the reception his new single had received from fans, Zayn turned his attention to Gigi, asking her on Twitter: "@GigiHadid you seen the video babe? Someones Looking 👌🏽😝."

Gigi soon replied: " @zaynmalik nah musta missed it Jokes.. I wasn't looking at myself, trust me 😻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The flirtatious exchange didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one cheekily suggesting the pair "get a room", while another asked: "Can we be good friends


What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below