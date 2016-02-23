Which one's Kendall?! Model unveils her new waxwork doppelganger at Madame Tussauds

Kendall Jenner has been immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds – and the results are eerily accurate.



Causing slight confusion, the model posed alongside her waxy doppelganger as the special Madame Tussauds fashion week experience opened in London.





The 20-year-old took a peek at her lookalike, who was seated at a make-up table ahead of a catwalk show.



The figure was dressed in black lingerie and a silk dressing gown, topping off the look in skyhigh heels.





The waxwork took three months to create and cost a staggering £150,000.



Kendall's stylists worked closely with the museum attraction to recreate the model's look. They even provided Madame Tussauds with a typical outfit that she would be wearing backstage.





We're pretty impressed with Kendall's waxwork – spot on, Madame Tussauds!