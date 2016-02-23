Looking stylish at the office can be tricky. But luckily we have #inspo from Victoria Beckham, who just gave us a masterclass in office chic.



The fashion designer, who has been in New York for most of the month working on unveiling her Autumn/Winter 2016 collection at New York Fashion Week, stepped out in London sporting an uber-cool look totally appropriate for work.

Victoria Beckham sported a simple workwear ensemble





Proving simple can be chic, the 41-year-old sported black cropped off trousers, a jumper and shirt combination and a navy coat with statement sleeve embellishment.



She topped off the look with her signature oversized sunglasses and white loafers.



Victoria had been presenting her new collection at her London Dover Street store. The mum-of-four shared a snap on her Instagram account, showing herself posing in front of the brand new looks.

The fashion designer was headed to her Dover Street store





"Thank you to everyone who came to meet me today!" she wrote. "Proud to present my new VVB AW16 collection #LFW X vb."



Victoria recently opened up about her daughter Harper, describing the four-year-old as "incredibly chic".



"I suppose it says a lot about the world that we are living in today. And yet it doesn't surprise me," the mum-of-four said after learning that the International New York Times has a fashion blog dedicated to her little girl.



"Harper is incredibly chic and wears some incredibly sweet things," she added. "She's a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress. She tends to choose exactly what she wears herself."



Harper certainly has an incredible wardrobe to choose from, with labels including Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Versace, Burberry, Gucci, Ralph Lauren and Chloe among the designer pieces she owns.



It's hardly surprising that Harper is already showing an interest in fashion – her mother is one of the most sought-after and acclaimed designers.