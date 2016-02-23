Leonardo DiCaprio lookalike lands major modelling gig

Konrad Annerud recently became a viral sensation after someone recognised his remarkable resemblance to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.



And the Swedish Instagram star is turning his Internet fame into a career, having landed his first modelling gig.

We're getting Leonardo DiCaprio in Great Gatsby vibes here...





The 21-year-old musician has been hired by Barneys in New York to model in a look book showcasing the latest collection from Ralph Lauren Purple Label.



According to Fashionista, the deal was arranged entirely on Instagram, as Konrad is not yet signed with an agency.





He also seems to be trying to kickstart his career in the music industry – he has reportedly signed a recording contract with Universal.



In a strange turn of events, there have been a few Leonardo DiCaprio lookalikes to go viral during the past few months.





Another doppelganger was a Russian man who bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor.



Roman Burtsev is a 33-year-old Russian security guard who has been touted as resembling "an overweight DiCaprio".



After a photo comparing Roman to Leonardo went viral in January, he has reportedly been given his own reality show on Russian TV station Moskva-24.

Leonardo's Russian lookalike Roman Burtsev





Called Romance with DiCaprio, the programme will attempt to transform Roman into a Hollywood star, by putting him on a diet and recreating some of Leonardo's most famous movie moments.



Roman appears to have already begun filming the television show, and has shared photos of himself in character as the heart-throb on Instagram, with one image showing him holding a mini Oscars statuette while dressed in a smart tuxedo