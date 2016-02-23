Keira Knightley makes dazzling return to spotlight

Keira Knightley has been taking some time out from the limelight after giving birth to her daughter Edie in May of last year.



But the actress made a dazzling return as she attended the Erdem show at London Fashion Week on Monday.

Keira was every inch the stunning fashionista





The superstar looked showstopping in a silver sequin dress by the designer himself, of course. The sparkling number stopped just short of the ankles and featured a high neckline and subtle floral detailing.



Keira offset the vintage-style dress with a brown smokey eye, loose waves and black ankle boots.



Accompanying the mother-of-one was her husband James Righton.

The actress was accompanied by her musician husband James Righton





Keira revealed the name of her baby girl in an interview at the end of last year. The 20-year-old, who prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, opened up about motherhood in a new interview with Elle magazine.



"The love is astonishing," she said of her little girl. "It's a very primal, primal love. That's quite extraordinary. And the ability to have no sleep and continue going. It's not pleasant – I never thought that I could actually do it for the amount of time that I've done it."



The star also revealed that giving birth has had an unexpected bonus: giving her body confidence.



"I have to say, as a woman, you hate certain parts of your body. You go through those periods where you look in the mirror and you think, 'Oh, if only I had different legs or arms or whatever'," she said. "You go through pregnancy and labour and then feeding the kid and you go, 'Wow, my body is totally amazing, and I'm never going to not like it again, because it did this, and this is extraordinary'."