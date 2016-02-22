You have to see Gigi Hadid lip syncing with the Backstreet Boys...

Lucky, lucky Gigi Hadid has lived out our ultimate 90s dream – being on stage with the Backstreet Boys. #largerthanlife



The supermodel was appearing on Lip Sync Battle, taking on Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, and she chose the iconic boyband for her routine.





Gigi, 20, had made sure she looked popstar-perfect, sporting a Britney Spears-esque PVC catsuit and microphone headset.



The star is seen starting to mime to Larger Than Life when the boys themselves joined the model on stage to uproar from the excited audience.





We already had an idea that Gigi was a fan of the Backstreet Boys – at the launch of the Balmain x H&M collection last September, Gigi watched the band perform and sang along, clearly familiar with all of the words.



We can't WAIT to see the full performance... Watch this space!