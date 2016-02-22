Kanye West and daughter North fall asleep on shopping trip

It looks like a shopping trip all became a little too much for rapper Kanye West and his daughter North.

Kim Kardashian snapped her husband and her little one fast asleep as they took a break from the excursion to have a nap.

Adorable! Kanye and North take a nap during a shopping trip



Posting the photo on Twitter, Kim wrote: "So today we went baby shopping with @johnlegend & @chrissyteigen Kanye & North were a little too quiet.

"We found them passed out in the middle of the store #TheRealLifeofPablo."

Kim headed out later in the day wearing this unusual coat...



The father-daughter duo were sound asleep in baby clothing boutique Bel Bambini, where Kim was helping pregnant Chrissy pick out items.

Later in the day, Kim attended best friend Jonathan Cheban's birthday party wearing a coat emblazoned with her own face and the words 'CHILL' and 'SLAY' painted on the sleeve.

