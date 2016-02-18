Kendall Jenner goes make-up free for Michael Kors

Kendall Jenner made quite the statement as she took to the Michael Kors runway during the designer's New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday. The 20-year-old had jaws dropping to the floor as she showed off her natural beauty by going completely make-up free for the presentation.

Kendall Jenner went make-up free for Michael Kors

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star was as radiant as ever showing off her fresh-faced, flawless complexion, her hair worn down with a side parting for effortless elegance. Kendall strutted her stuff in front of the star-studded front row which included Blake Lively, flaunting her incredible figure in a silver bejewelled crop top and pencil skirt from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2016 collection.

This marks a bold move for Kendall, who is rarely spotted going completely make-up free, usually spotted with a hint of mascara or foundation to enhance her beautiful features.

It seems that Kendall's confidence has come a long way in recent years – the reality TV star has previously opened up about her struggle with "bad acne" as a young teenager revealing it "ruined" her confidence especially when talking to others.

Kendall wowed in a silver ensemble during the presentation

"Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it," she wrote in a candid post on her eponymous website. "It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them."

The young model has since revealed that she always sticks to one golden rule in her skincare routine – and the advice came from her famous siblings.

"I never picked my skin. My sisters told me, even before I had acne, to never touch my face," she told Vogue. "I stuck to that."

Nowadays, Kendall is hailed for her flawless, dewy complexion as she continues to grow her ever-succesful career as a model and entrepreneur. Following the Michael Kors show, it was also a particularly exciting day for the star who launched her new app 'Kendall and Kylie' with younger sister Kylie Jenner.