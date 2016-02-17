The Duchess of Cambridge gave us major work wardrobe envy as she begun her guest editing role on The Huffington Post UK on Wednesday. The 34-year-old, who was working in a temporary newsroom set up at Kensington Palace, showed off her impeccable style as she mixed designer and high street pieces creating an elegant and laidback ensemble.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The Duchess mixed designer and high street for her elegant look

Looking ever the professional, Kate turned to one of her favourite stores, Reiss, turning heads in the label's £120 Vinnie Blouse, a cream high-necked shirt with button detailing. The mother-of-two also showed off her high fashion credentials, pairing the striking blouse with a black-and-white wrap skirt from Italian designers Dolce and Gabbana.

Prince William's wife left her glossy brunette locks worn down for the occasion in one of her world-famous blow dries, parting her fringe to the side for laidback elegance.

Kate guest edited The Huffington Post on Wednesday

In her first blog post written for the news site, Kate explained why she is launching the Young Minds Matter initiative, and shared her hopes for her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they grow up.

A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 17, 2016 at 2:28am PST

The Duchess wore high street giant Reiss' Vinnie Blouse

The stylish royal said that her role as Patron of a number of different charities, including Place2Be and Action on Addiction has helped her to see that many problems in adulthood stem from unresolved childhood issues.

"Like most parents today, William and I would not hesitate to seek help for our children if they needed it," she wrote. "We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older.

"We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness."

Kate chatted with children who feature in the Young Minds Matter film report

Kate appeared surprised to learn during a meeting with the editorial team that her blog had been translated into several languages worldwide including Japanese, as well as the coverage her guest editorship was receiving around the world.