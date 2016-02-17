Ashley Graham wows at Sports Illustrated Swimwear Issue Launch

Ashley Graham has been very much in the spotlight since being announced as first plus size model on the Sports Illustrated cover - so naturally she was the centre of attention at the launch party on Tuesday night.

Model of the moment Ashely Graham wowed in a black dress





The model stole the show in an incredible figure hugging little black dress, complemented perfectly with chunky gold jewellery and gorgeous strappy stilettos while posing with the magazine. She later shared a video of herself and fellow models Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge owning the red carpet with the caption: "Fierceness at all times."

Fierceness at all times 👑👑👑 @lilyaldridge @gigihadid A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 17, 2016 at 1:28am PST



The 28-year-old was thrilled after being given one of three spots for the cover of the swimsuit issue, and spoke about her delight at winning a place at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Revealed show: "I'm insanely speechless. I cannot comprehend how I feel right now. This will go down in the books forever. It is a historic moment. Not only is this the first time that I'm in the issue, but I'm on the cover and sharing this honour with two of the most stunning women. This is for all the women who didn't think they were beautiful because of their size. This is for them."

Gigi Hadid was also at the launch party





The event was packed with supermodels, and all eyes were on ultimate it girl Gigi Hadid as she arrived in an ultra-glamourous embellished playsuit with Kurt Geiger heels. With no jewellery and sleek understated hair, Gigi let her incredible outfit do all of the talking while cuddling up to Lily on the red carpet.

Also a cover girl for the swimsuit issue, Lily stunned in a voluptuous red sequinned gown and matching stilettos, with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

Victoria's Secret angel Lily Aldridge wore a red gown





Hannah Ferguson beautifully pulled off the most daring look of the evening in a long black gown with cut out panels and her hair into a tight top knot, displaying glitzy long earrings, while Barbara Palvin looked a classic beauty in an off-shoulder black dress and loose, lightly curled hair.



While most of our favourite supermodels rocked the black dress look, Chanel Iman broke the mould in a two-piece cream ensemble, made up of a one shouldered top and floor length skirt with incredible over the knee stilettoed lace up boots.