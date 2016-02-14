Ashley Graham announced as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 cover model

Plus size model Ashley Graham has been announced at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, alongside Hailey Clauson and Ronda Rousey.



The three cover stars were announced on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Revealed show. The competition, which usually crowns one model as the winner, surprised everyone by giving the honour to three women.

Ashley Graham has been announced as one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine

Speaking about the prestigious accolade, Ashley said: "I'm insanely speechless. I cannot comprehend how I feel right now. This will go down in the books forever. It is a historic moment. Not only is this the first time that I'm in the issue, but I'm on the cover and sharing this honour with two of the most stunning women. This is for all the women who didn't think they were beautiful because of their size. This is for them."



Happy with their decision to put Ashley on the front of the magazine, that will be released on 15 February, the spokes people for SI said, "Ashley Graham is a sultry, feminine masterpiece. I dare you not to stare at her. Ashley commands your attention in her photographs. She owns her sexiness in a way that every woman should. Her confidence is contagious."

Ronda Rousey was also announced as a cover star

The three models are joining the ranks of Elle Macpherson, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen and Christie Brinkley, who have appeared on the SI Swimsuit cover.