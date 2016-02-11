Victoria's Secret Angels share Valentine's Day tips for single girls

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you're single or coupled up, the Victoria’s Secret Angels have a few dos and don’ts when it comes to gift-giving.



“Don’t go cheesy,” Elsa Hosk told HELLO! at Victoria’s Secret in Herald Square, New York.



“Nothing too cheesy, even though I think the traditional flowers is really nice. Flowers [and] lingerie are all dos.”





Naturally, Jasmine Tookes echoed her fellow Angel’s sentiments on lingerie.



“Do on the lingerie. Do on the lingerie definitely,” she told us.



However, chocolate is a no-go for the angel. The 25-year-old explained, “I feel like chocolate is a little bit overrated.”



The girls identified their favourite gift picks for Valentine's Day, which include the brand’s Very Sexy Push-up and Very Sexy Multiway bras, in addition to the new Love Me More fragrance.





When it comes to February 14th, Jasmine, who is dating model Tobias Sorensen, admitted, “I like to keep it simple, just like me and him together at a beautiful restaurant, go home watch some movies and have fun.”



She added, “I’m an American girl so I’m all into that girly like Valentine’s Day and what makes it special to me is just being with someone who makes you happy.”



And while Elsa will also be ringing in the holiday with her own beau, the Swedish model admitted that in the past she's found it "really hard to celebrate" Valentine’s Day when she was single.





But now the 27-year-old said, "I think you really have to celebrate the love you have in your life, whether it’s your mum or your sister your brother or you know anyone you love. It’s about celebrating that.”



As for her advice for all the single ladies on V-Day, Elsa shared, “Hang out with your family, your friends!” She continued, “Have like a girls' night, that’s what I would do if I was single, I would hang out with my girls, have a fabulous dinner, dress up in lingerie like have fun and be sexy and you know watch movies and dance around.”



Sounds like our kind of night!