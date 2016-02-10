Katie Holmes just reignited our love for the Little Black Dress

With celebrities pulling out all the stops in dazzling dresses on the red carpet, the timeless Little Black Dress often gets overlooked.



But Katie Holmes just reignited our love affair with the wardrobe staple after a seriously flawless appearance.

Katie Holmes in Zac Posen





The actress looked incredible in a Zac Posen number as she appeared on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon.



The dress featured a Bardot style neckline with a extra panel across the top of one shoulder.



Katie was clearly delighted with her dress, taking to Instagram to thank the designer.

The actress was flawless in the LBD





"Thank you @jimmyfallonfor a great time! And thank you@zacposen for my beautiful dress. So honored to wear your designs ❤️#touchedwithfire #feb12," she wrote.



She also posted pictures posing with her mother, saying: "So happy to be on@jimmyfallon and so excited my beautiful mom can be here! #touchedwithfire#feb12 @zacposen."



Back in November, Katie opened up about her "very normal" life.







"I have a very normal life, and I happen to work in an industry that's abnormal," she told Ocean Drive magazine.



"Daily life, I take a train and a cab; it's just about getting from here to there, and I don't care how I do it. I have to get there."



That sense of 'normalcy' is all the more important for Katie as she continues to raise her nine-year-old daughter Suri.























Speaking about her experiences of being a mum, Katie added: "It changes you completely in such amazing ways, and I think that you become who you were meant to be.



"Being a parent is also a source of inspiration to just work really hard. You want to set an example – and, you know, (your kids) are what drives you."



