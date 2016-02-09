On the rise: Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia lands second modelling campaign in just one week

It's clear that Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her supermodel mum's footsteps with the news that she has landed her second modelling campaign in just one week!



The 14-year-old has revealed that she will be part of the new Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2016 collection, sharing a teaser on Instagram and writing: "#WANGSS16 @WANGSquad @AlexanderWangNY coming soon."







Fashion designer Alexander Wang has launched a new Instagram account, @wangsquad, to reveal a host of Polaroid headshots featuring the new stars of his SS16 campaign.



Just six days earlier, Kaia had revealed a new campaign with luxury brand Chrome Hearts, announcing the news on Instagram.















The teen could pass for her mum during her early years in the new campaign which captures "a youthful, yet timeless spirit" according to the company's co-owner and photographer Laurie Lynn Stark.



“What a privilege it has been to watch Kaia blossom into her own," Laurie told CR Fashion Book.















"Our families have been dear friends for so long so this was emotional for me – Kaia is an incredible talent, truly finding her own style as a model!”



The world caught notice of Kaia, who is a spitting image of her mother, when Cindy posted a photo of the flourishing model onher Instagram posing for Vogue Italia.



"I guess I better watch my back...Love this shot of @kaiagerber by Steve Meisel for @VogueItalia," she wote.



