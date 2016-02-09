David and Victoria Beckham give us major date night #goals

David and Victoria Beckham made one seriously handsome couple as they enjoyed a date night together in New York.



The duo looked sensational in tailored suits as they attended a dinner party thrown by Anna Wintour. Swanky.



Victoria was wearing a white satin tuxedo from her own line, while David wore a grey suit with a chic camel coat.





The fashion designer is in the Big Apple ahead of her New York Fashion Week show on Sunday. David and their son Brooklyn flew in to join Victoria after she arrived before the weekend to put the finishing touches to her collection.



Earlier in the day, David shared a selfie with his son on social media. The father-son duo were both sporting camouflage jackets and beanie hats to keep out the New York chill.







Not sure if I'm a cool dad or Brooklyn is thinking seriously we have similar coats on dad 😡😊 @brooklynbeckham A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 8, 2016 at 9:33am PST







"Not sure if I'm a cool dad or Brooklyn is thinking seriously we have similar coats on dad," he wrote.



The previous day, David and Brooklyn were in San Francisco to watch the Super Bowl. David posted a snap of the pair in a taxi holding the coveted tickets.























SUPER BOWL BABY ..... My boys first one so you can see by his face he is excited 🤔🏈🏈 @brooklynbeckham A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 7, 2016 at 11:29am PST







"SUPER BOWL BABY ..... My boys first one so you can see by his face he is excited 🤔🏈🏈@brooklynbeckham," he wrote.



