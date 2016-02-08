Here's Victoria Beckham, looking ridiculously good after an eight-hour flight

We used to think it was impossible to look good after a long-haul flight. And then we saw these pics of Victoria Beckham landing in JFK after an eight-hour trip from London and our hearts sank.



Not a hair out of place, the mother-of-four looked impossibly chic as she stepped off the plane in New York.

Victoria Beckham in sporting a look from her own collection





The fashion designer was sporting a matching coat and trousers from her own line. Victoria topped off the look with a simple black clutch, seriously high platform heels and her signature oversized sunglasses.



The former Spice Girl is in New York ahead of her New York Fashion Week show and has no doubt tending to the finishing touches as she prepares to reveal her new wares.



She was also spotted leaving Pier 59 studios during her trip, wrapping up warm in an oversized wool jumper, black culottes and ponyskin boots.

The deisgner kept out the New York chill in this oversized jumper





Victoria has been keeping her fans updated with her travels on Instagram. The 41-year-old shared a shot of herself getting her hair and make-up done, writing: "Hello NY us Thank u @shayashual AMAZING shoot today with@inezandvinoodh x vb."



She then snapped a selfie with Wendy Rowe, who is Burberry's head make-up artist.



"I said NO SMILING @wendyrowe," she captioned the shot, poking fun at her poker face-reputation.



I said NO SMILING @wendyrowe 😏 kisses @inezandvinoodh x 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏻 x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 7, 2016 at 12:17pm PST







Wrapping up her day, Victoria posted a picture of herself heading up the stairs with a Vogue colouring book peeking out of her tote bag.



"Good night NY x bedtime colouring in #vogue100 x#colour x vb," she said.











