ICYMI, the Super Bowl happened last night and the internet is abuzz with Beyoncé *flicks hair* pics and Lady Gaga memes.



But we need to take a moment to appreciate their outfits.



Beyoncé seriously dazzled with her halftime look – the superstar paid homage to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in a black leather military jacket and body created by DSQUARED2.

Beyoncé in custom DSQUARED2





She paired the look with fishnet tights, Christian Louboutin boots and 100 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.



It was a nod to Michael Jackson, who sported an identical jacket when he performed at the halftime show in 1993.

The popstar paid homage to Michael Jackson with her military style jacket





Talking about creating the bespoke piece for Beyonce, DSQUARED2 designers Dean and Dan Caten said: "We love Beyoncé and wanted to create something where she resembles a warrior leading her female posse who fall into formation and take Super Bowl 50 at halftime!"

Beyoncé paired the look with Christian Louboutin boots





But Beyoncé wasn't the only popstar to set tongues wagging with her style. Lady Gaga kicked off the game with a stunning performance of the national anthem, sticking to the theme in a shimmering red Gucci trouser suit.



She topped off the look with red glittery eyeshadow and sparkly platform shoes that depicted the American flag.

Lady Gaga in Gucci





Also performing alongside Beyoncé and Coldplay was Bruno Mars, who held his own in the fashion stakes with a coordinating Versace leather shirt and slouchy trousers.



Versace’s signature Greek key motif ran along the cuffs of his costume.

Bruno Mars in Versace