The Duchess of Cambridge once again showed off her impeccable sense of style as she stepped out for her first event as the new patron of the Air Cadets. The 33-year-old chose an elegant pale blue Alexander McQueen coat for the occasion – but it's not the first time Kate has worn the chic ensemble.

Kate recycled a pale blue Alexander McQueen coat

The mother-of-two was first spotted in the coat, custom-made for her by the British fashion house, when she visited the Blenheim museum with Prince William during the couple's royal tour of New Zealand in 2014.

This time, Kate chose the coat as she celebrated the Air Cadet's 75th Anniversary at the RAF church of St Clement Danes, where she joined the congregation for a special service. The stylish royal, who has taken on the role of Honorary Air Commandant, paid a sartorial tribute to her new appointment, wearing the Air Cadets Dacre brooch – which has previously been awarded to the top female ATC Cadet annually since 1982.

The mother-of-two accessorised with a pair of navy blue Gianvito Rossi court pumps, and wore her brunette tresses down, adding a chic black hat from Lock & Co.

The Duchess wore a special Air Cadets brooch to mark the occasion

After the service, Kate headed to meet more of the cadets and volunteers at a reception at the Royal Courts of Justice, where she was the guest of honour.

The patronage of Air Cadets was passed on to Kate by Prince Philip before Christmas, when the Queen's husband relinquished his role as Air Commodore-in-Chief before Christmas, after 63 years of working with the organisation.

Prince George's mother now represents a group of 42,000 air cadets aged 12 to 19, as well as 15,000 adult volunteers at more than 1,200 units across the UK and abroad.

It is the Duchess' first role with an official link to the military; Kate has a close affiliation to the RAF following Prince William's service with the Search and Rescue Force.