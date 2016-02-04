Caitlyn Jenner didn't like this Kim Kardashian look...

Kim Kardashian got a lot of stick for that Met Gala dress. And it turns out her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner wasn't a fan of the floral Givenchy number.



In a recent Q&A at the Makers Conference in California, the 66-year-old acknowledged the opinion-dividing dress, calling it 'ugly'.





"I don't know if you remember her, when she was pregnant with the first one, little North, she had this flowery outfit on that went from head to toe," said Caitlyn.



"I don't know, it still pops up its ugly head every once in a while, you know?" she added, before backtracking by saying: "Actually it's kind of nice."





We have a feeling Kim won't mind Caitlyn's comments – the mother-of-two did already showed her sense of humour about the look when she used it as a Halloween costume back in October.



Pregnant with her second child, Saint, Kim donned the infamous dress and shared a snap on her Instagram.



"Still fits," she captioned the shot.





Caitlyn's comment about the dress came as she was actually complimenting Kim on her advice about being in the spotlight."I'm totally into [socialising] now. Let's get dressed and let's go out!" she said."My daughter Kimberly said, 'Every time you go out, girl, you gotta rock it. They're gonna get that one bad picture of you and they're gonna just work it forever!"