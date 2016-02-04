Out now: The new issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly

"I’m already feeling ridiculously excited about the new spring/summer looks!



It could be because December was the soggiest (and darkest, in my opinion) of any calendar month on record. Bring on the sun!



There was so much vibrancy and colour on the SS16 catwalks, even the most SAD-afflicted among us couldn’t fail to be cheered.





HFM’s editor-at-large Hilary Alexander gives us her lowdown on all the biggest trends – from flamboyant fringing at Moschino and Stella Jean to bold ruffles at Balmain and Delpozo, and crazy stripes at Prada and Roksanda.



One of the new season’s most delightful looks is geek chic, as first imagined by Gucci – and the high street has embraced it wholeheartedly. We’ve put together the best interpretations of the retro vibe with clashing prints, ribbons and bows, and kooky accessories like oversized brooches. Granny will approve!



A spring clean doesn’t just apply to your wardrobe either. Hair is due for a shakeup – literally. The 70s shag is back but with a modern twist involving ‘invisible’ layering. Find out how to get the chop in our hair special.



This month’s cover star is the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model Alicia Rountree. With a chain of restaurants and a fitness app to her name, she’s clearly driven but also charmingly low key – no doubt thanks to her old-fashioned upbringing on a sugar plantation in Mauritius.





As the AW16 fashion weeks get underway, we talk to model-turned-nutritionist Sarah Ann Macklin, about her mission to educate models on healthy eating. Sarah Ann, who will be on hand at her agency Select to give girls advice during LFW, will be writing for HFM soon, too.



Talking of which, check out new columnist Kelly Eastwood’s first style column. The London Chatter blogger treats readers to her spin on all things fashion and lifestyle. Enjoy!"



Juliet Herd, HFM editor

