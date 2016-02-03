Win £2,000 to spend at Jigsaw!

Jigsaw is offering the chance for one lucky reader to win a new season wardrobe!

HFM editor, Juliet Herd, has selected these four of her favourite items from the new collection, which can all be yours.



The lucky winner will receive a £2,000 gift card to spend in a Jigsaw store.

The contemporary British fashion brand founded in 1972, continues to create beautiful and timeless clothes and accessories for women, men and children.

Its motto is ‘style and truth’ – meaning that everyone should feel empowered to embrace their own style, be true to themselves and not slavishly f follow trends. Hear, hear!

To find out how to enter, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly, out now!

