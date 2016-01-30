Brooklyn Beckham takes fans behind-the-scenes of his Burberry fragrance shoot

Brooklyn Beckham made his dreams of becoming a photographer a reality on Saturday when he shot the campaign for the new Burberry fragrance. The 16-year-old kept fans up-to-date with the photo-shoot on social media, starting by sharing an image of the kit he had lined up to capture the campaign.

"Arrived on set. Ready to photograph for @Burberry," the black-and-white image was captioned.

Another photo showed budding photographer Brooklyn standing on a cobbled street holding his DSLR camera ahead of the day's work. "On location, lining up the first shot," he wrote.

On location, lining up the first shot @BrooklynBeckham for #THISISBRIT A photo posted by Burberry (@burberry) on Jan 30, 2016 at 2:54am PST

Brooklyn Beckham shot the new Burberry fragrance campaign

The talented teenager shared the images he captured as the shoot progressed, including a close-up portrait of model Ben Frees, telling fans: "My first shot of the day @benmfrees."

Brooklyn was inundated with praise for his hard work and talent with one fan commenting: "You're really good," while another added: "Wow it's beautiful... You are a true talent".

It was revealed on Friday that Burberry had recruited the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham to photograph their new fragrance campaign.

First shot done @benmfrees @BrooklynBeckham for #THISISBRIT A photo posted by Burberry (@burberry) on Jan 30, 2016 at 3:51am PST

The 16-year-old broadcast the shoot live on social media

Of course, it’s not the first time that the luxe British fashion have teamed up with the Beckham family. They have an ongoing relationship with Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo, who has starred in a series of adverts for the brand ever since making his modelling debut in 2012.



News of Brooklyn's collaboration with Burberry won't come as a surprise to his fans. The talented teen regularly posts his photographs on his Instagram for his six million followers to see.



In October, he uploaded a black and white Instagram photo that he had taken of Romeo, which not only showcased why the middle Beckham brother is a sought after model, but also demonstrated Brooklyn's impressive photography skills.



When asked in an interview with Miss Vogue about his career ambitions last year, Brooklyn responded: "I love football, but I am also very passionate about photography and film. I'm keeping my options open right now."