Rihanna wears $9,000 Dolce and Gabbana headphones, leading them to sell out in 24 hours

It can't be denied that celebrities have a strong influence to spark trends but when it comes to Rihanna - it's mass hysteria. The Diamonds singer rocked a pair of $9,000 Dolce & Gabbanna headphones on Twitter, causing them to sell out within 24 hours.

The photo shows the star wearing the blingy headphones, which are encrusted with Swarovski crystals and pearls. "listening to ANTI," she captioned the photo in reference to her upcoming ninth album, before they completely sold out, according to Digiday.

Rihanna's tweet caused the D&G headphones to sell out in 24 hours

Similar glitzy headphones debuted on Dolce & Gabbana's AW15 ready-to-wear catwalk as part of a collaboration with premium headphone line Frends.

But this isn't the first time Rihanna has been responsible for setting a trend. The We Found Love performer propelled bandanas and creepers back into mainstream fashion, as well as bringing streetwear brand Boy London back into the scene a few years ago.

Rihanna launched a beauty and styling agency in 2015

It seems her celebrity power is a force to be reckoned with and the NPD Group agree. In its research of brand preferences of a celebrity's fans, Rihanna came out on top with almost 3.7 times as many strong brand endorsement opportunities as the average A-list celebrity.

The 27-year-old has used her celebrity status and fine taste to launch a beauty and styling agency called Fr8me, working with some of the industry's top make-up artists and stylists.

"Hair, make-up and styling play an important role in creativity," the Umbrella hitmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. "I am very involved with that part of my process, so this agency was an organic thing for me to do."