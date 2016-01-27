Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have set pulses racing as they starred in Calvin Klein's sultry spring 2016 campaign. Leading a host of famous faces including FKA twigs and Kendrick Lamar, the pair caused jaws to drop to the floor as they flaunted their incredibly toned figures in the striking images shot by renowned photographer Tyrone Lebon.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Justin Bieber smoulders for Calvin Klein's spring 2016 campaign

Standing in front of a sunset backdrop, Justin was every inch the ultimate heartthrob as he modelled 'My Calvins' boxers in an all-black ensemble. The Love Yourself hitmaker showed off his incredibly toned abs opting to go topless under a tailored black blazer, left open to give fans a sneak peek at some of his famous tattoos.

"I glow in #mycalvins," reads the singer's slogan, as part of the campaign which encourages fans to reveal what they do with the brand's famed garments.

As well as the racy shot, Justin took to Instagram to share a tongue-in-cheek photo of himself wearing the boxers and standing alongside a statue, jokingly mimicking its pose. "I flaunt in #mycalvins. Introducing the @CalvinKlein spring 2016 campaign," he quipped in the accompanying caption to his 55.4 million followers. The snap quickly garnered millions of likes, marking the second time he has caused a social media meltdown in a campaign for Calvin Klein.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 26, 2016 at 3:21pm PST

Justin shared another photo in which he jokingly mimicks a statue's pose

Kendall, meanwhile, showed off her model credentials in the stunning shots as she smouldered in jeans and a crop top that flaunted her enviably slender figure. The 20-year-old added a touch of high fashion to her casual look with an oversized sequinned coat as she revealed she "stands tall" in her 'My Calvins'.

Kendall Jenner also turned heads in the striking images

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star also took to Instagram to tease her 47.4 million followers with a short clip of a series of polaroid photos of herself rocking the label's world-famous underwear.

Kendall first became a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein in March 2015, when she was revealed as the face of their My Calvins denim collection. She joined a star-studded line-up including Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham and Lara Stone, all of whom have modelled for the American fashion house and its various lines.