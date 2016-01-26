Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have once again firmly established themselves as rising superstars in the world of fashion. The two models were dazzling as they strutted their stuff for the Chanel show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Tuesday, turning heads in Karl Lagerfeld's latest designs.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid wowed on the Chanel runway

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kendall, 20, made her first fashion week appearance of the year, showing off her model credentials as she stormed the runway in a breathtaking black sleeveless gown with silver embellished detailing. It comes as no surprise that Kendall featured in the show – the American reality TV star has shared a close relationship with the French fashion house ever since she made her catwalk debut back in 2014.

She was followed by close friend Gigi, who was clad in a striking gold ensemble with a matching cape. The models' tresses were styled into two low buns, paired with dramatic double winged eyeliner to complete their striking looks.

Bella Hadid made her haute couture catwalk debut

While Gigi had made her first appearance on Monday at the Versace show, walking alongside stars including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lara Stone, the Chanel show was particularly exciting for the model - it marked a milestone moment for her sister Bella, who also took to the runway, as she made her debut in the haute couture fashion week season.

Meanwhile, supporting Kendall and Gigi from the front row was their close friend and fellow model Cara Delevingne, who made quite the entrance when she revealed she had brought along her adorable dog. Although the British beauty no longer pursues a modelling career, she still came along to support her fellow models, as well as close friend Karl.

Cara, who stars in the highly-anticipated superhero film Suicide Squad out later this year, was joined on the front row by stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Kruger and Clemence Poesy.