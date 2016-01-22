It's often been said that the Duchess of Cambridge and her younger sister Pippa Middleton never put a foot wrong when it comes to dressing for occasions. The stylish siblings recently attended a special church service on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, and it wasn't just Kate, dressed head-to-toe in Michael Kors, who turned royal watchers green with envy.

Her sister Pippa, 32, showed off her sartorial prowess, opting to wear a bespoke design that she had hand-picked from a family-run business, Browne & Daughters.

We caught up with the independent label who was naturally thrilled to see the Middleton beauty modelling one of their designs.

Pippa had her dress made by country label Browne & Daughters

"Pippa looked absolutely stunning," Clemmie Browne, the daughter of founder Fiona Browne, told HELLO! Fashion. "She looked timelessly elegant, really beautiful. It was so appropriate for the occasion, the Sandringham Gallipoli Service, and a great choice from her.

"We have great admiration for the Middletons as they are so confident in their own style. They often go to niche bespoke brands like ourselves rather than opt for the safer large brands."

"They are always immaculately dressed," added Clemmie. "They are so clever and choose just the right outfit for the occasion. They aren't frightened to flex their style to fit the occasion, while always keeping a very particular elegance and class to what they wear."

"The Middletons are so confident in their own style," said the designer

Pippa had spotted the label while doing some Christmas shopping at the Spirit of Christmas fair in London last year. She was immediately taken by the made-to-measure brand and ordered a bespoke version of the Fiona Dress, which is named after Clemmie's mum and retails from £420.

"All of our clothes are made uniquely for that person," said Clemmie. "Each dress is individually made by our British-based tailors and seamstresses, and named after family members or close family friends. Our customers can adapt one of our designs to suit their occasion and fit, choose their own lining, buttons, materials etc. You won't bump into anyone else wearing the same thing!"

For the church service, Pippa looked picture-perfect in the A-line fitted dress, which she teamed with black knee-high boots and a warm fur hat. Fans can copy her style, but each dress is made individually according to the customer's choice of material and lining.

The made-to-measure Fiona Dress retails from £420

The brand has found fame among the country set, with racing presenter Alice Fox Pitt and socialite Astrid Harbord, who has been linked to Prince Harry in the past, all championing the business.

Fiona's inspiration for her designs comes from past iconic timeless designs, such as those worn by Audrey Hepburn, Jackie O and Twiggy.

"My mother gives them a modern update with precision tailoring," said Clemmie. "But I think she has also been inspired by her family who have been military based. Her husband's a British Army Brigadier, her father was a captain in World War 2 and her grandfather was Sir Frank Spriggs, who built the planes for World War 2 with his company Hawker Sidley."