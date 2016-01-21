Kylie Jenner has been locked into this bracelet for FOUR YEARS

Ok so it's kind of a #firstworldproblem. But still, Kylie Jenner has had a bracelet stuck on her wrist for FOUR YEARS!



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her struggle with her legions of fans on Snapchat as she visited a store to try and take it off.



"This bracelet has been stuck on for like four years and no one at this store can take it off, not even the security," Kylie said.





The star, 18, has been spotted modelling the bracelet many times on her Instagram account.



The item in question is the Cartier Love bracelet, with a price tag of £4,600, which are screwed onto the wrist in two sections.





They are sold with a small screwdriver and need to be removed by somebody else.



Kylie is known for her love of the designer bracelets. Last year, she famously showed off a stack of them reaching all the way up her forearm.



The teenager didn't reveal whether she finally became free of the bracelet.... I guess we'll have to keep tuning in to her Snapchat to find out!