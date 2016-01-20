Exciting news for Kendall and Kylie Jenner!

by hellofashion.com /

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have designed several sell-out collections for Topshop and Pacsun. But the famous sisters are launching their very own clothing range – at New York Fashion Week, no less!

The line will be called Kendall + Kylie and will launch on February 8 in the Big Apple.



According to a report in WWD, the collection will be sold at a number of high-end retailers in America – Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Shopbop and Revolve.

There is no news yet as to if/when the collection will arrive on British soil. *impatient face*


all dressed up #KKspring16

A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on



Given the high-end nature of the retailers, it looks like this collection will carry a higher price point than we've seen from the sisters in the past.

It's said to be more representative of the Jenners' individual style, blending Kendall's "more classic, feminine style" with Kylie's "more edgy streetwear" vibes.

The colour palette, says WWD, will be "mostly black and white with pale pink and blue accents."

Roll on Feb 8...


this look soon #KKspring16

A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below