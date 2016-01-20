Victoria Beckham shows us all how we should be dressing this winter

Struggling to know what to wear in this bitter cold we're suddenly experiencing? Try a thick woolly, rollneck jumper à la Victoria Beckham.



The fashion designer rocks a white version in a new video released by the British Fashion Council. Alongside Samantha Cameron, the 41-year-old appears on the judging panel for the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.





In the video, Victoria is seen discussing the prices of collections with Mother of Pearl, saying that 'it's hard to find that balance – a good price point that you can afford, but also that has that fashion credibility."



The panel reveal the shortlist for the fund, which are: Emilia Wickstead, Mother of Pearl, Osman, Prism and Sophia Webster.





Victoria recently revealed the items she believes every woman should have in her wardrobe.



"Great accessories," she said, speaking to Burberry make-up artist Wendy Rowe. "A good handbag and a great pair of sunglasses. Sunglasses hide a multitude of sins – pretty essential when you have four kids!"



She also opened up about beauty, revealing her top make-up products.





"I love the Fresh Glow Foundation by Burberry, there is a lip pencil by Make up Forever I swear by, Creme de la Mer The Moisturising Lotion and of course, the Face Contour Pen by Burberry.



Victoria also opened up on the secret to her lithe frame, saying that "I really enjoy working out and find it clears my mind for the day."



As for her favourite exercise? "Soul Cycle."





To finish off the Five Minutes with Victoria Beckham, Wendy asked Victoria to tell her something nobody knows about her.



The designer showed off her sense of humour by replying: "I smile a lot."