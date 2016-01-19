Victoria Beckham on what every woman should have in her wardrobe

Victoria Beckham is a veritable fashion heavyweight. So when she's offering up fashion advice, we're listening.



Speaking to Burberry make-up artist Wendy Rowe on her website wendyrowe.com, designer Victoria revealed the items she believes every girl should have in her wardrobe.





"Great accessories," she said. "A good handbag and a great pair of sunglasses. Sunglasses hide a multitude of sins – pretty essential when you have four kids!"



She also opened up about beauty, revealing her top make-up products.



"I love the Fresh Glow Foundation by Burberry, there is a lip pencil by Make up Forever I swear by, Creme de la Mer The Moisturising Lotion and of course, the Face Contour Pen by Burberry.





Victoria also opened up on the secret to her lithe frame, saying that "I really enjoy working out and find it clears my mind for the day."



As for her favourite exercise? "Soul Cycle."



To finish off the Five Minutes with Victoria Beckham, Wendy asked Victoria to tell her something nobody knows about you.



The designer showed off her sense of humour by replying: "I smile a lot."