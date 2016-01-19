Inside Kate Moss' David Bowie-themed birthday party

Kate Moss paid tribute to her late friend David Bowie once again by throwing a themed birthday party in his honour.



Boy George tweeted the morning after the event: "Had a lovely night in the Cotswolds celebrating Kate Moss's birthday and dancing to classic Bowie. In fact her birthday was a Bowie tribute!"



Naturally, the supermodel also gave a nod to the legendary musician with her choice of outfit – a black and sequin silver catsuit designed by Pam Hogg with metallic purple platform boots.





Saturday 16th..Kate Moss b-day party in honour of David Bowie.. Kate looking awesome in my archive 1991 black and silver sequin ⚡suit...Bowie flashes of stardust inspiration forever .. 📷... ace photo by @mertalas 🌹⚡️🌹thank you!..Wiked night Kate! x A photo posted by PAM HOGG (@pamhoggfashion) on Jan 18, 2016 at 10:03am PST

The designer posted a picture of Kate wearing the catsuit, writing: "Saturday 16th..Kate Moss b-day party in honour of David Bowie.. Kate looking awesome in my archive 1991 black and silver sequin ⚡suit...Bowie flashes of stardust inspiration forever .. 📷... ace photo by @mertalas 🌹⚡️🌹thank you!..Wiked night Kate! x."Fashion photographer Mert Alas also shared a snap of the iconic model on Instagram, showing her getting ready and striking a typically cool pose.It's not the first time Kate has sported a David Bowie-inspired catsuit. In 2014, she accepted his Best Male Solo Brit award on his behalf wearing his iconic Ziggy Stardust playsuit.





Bday girl getting ready at home ⭐️ #katemoss #love 16 Jan 2016 A photo posted by mertalas (@mertalas) on Jan 18, 2016 at 1:07am PST

Ahead of the party, an insider revealed details of the birthday bash. "Kate was devastated to hear about David's death," they said."So guests will channel their inner Bowie and 80s attire."They added: "She wants the party to be a celebration of his life as well as hers. It's going to be wild."





Food vans including Dirty Burger and Create Cocktails were seen arriving for the event on Saturday at her house in the Cotswolds.