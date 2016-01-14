Kendall Jenner takes another step towards fashion world domination

Campaign by campaign, Kendall Jenner is taking over the fashion world.



After an extremely successful 2015 that saw her walk some of the world's hottest runways – think Victoria's Secret – and front campaigns for the industry's top brands, the 20-year-old model is kicking 2016 off with a campaign for high street giant Mango.







Are you ready to take on the next big trend? Introducing Tribal Spirit, our new campaign starring the one and only @KendallJenner. The Full collection launches in-stores on 1st February. #TribalSpirit #MANGOGirls A video posted by MANGO (@mango) on Jan 13, 2016 at 11:54pm PST







By working with the Spanish brand, Kendall follows in the footsteps of supermodels Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the first model to be announced for the Spanish brand's Spring 2016 campaign, which will consist of four different themes, each featuring a different models.



Kendall's theme is 'Tribal Spirit', featuring fringe and festival-ready outfits that the star will, no doubt, be sporting at Coachella 2016.











Kendall announced her new campaign on Instagram, writing: "Warming up for#TribalSpirit in the new @MangoCampaign #MangoGirls."



Meanwhile, the brunette recently gave us all some fashion advice in a new blog post entitled My 2016 Trend Forecast.



"I know there will be a bunch more trends I’ll try out this year, but I narrowed down my faves that I want to wear waaay more - like leopard, fringe and sneakers, of course," wrote the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.



"On the other hand, there are some trends that just HAVE to go."



Uh oh. "Am I the only one sick of butt-baring shorts and slogan shirts? Maxi skirts depend on the outfit, but they definitely have to be sleek and polished."



Noted.



