Brooklyn Beckham enjoys the Burberry LCM show from the front row

When your mother is an international style icon and fashion designer like Victoria Beckham, it seems natural that son Brooklyn Beckham has grown up to become quite the fashion symbol himself. The 16-year-old was snapped on the front row of Burberry's London Collections Men on Monday and he looked like the perfect fashion icon in his own right.

Brooklyn looked dapper at Burberry's LCM show on Monday

The eldest of the Beckham children looked dapper as he rocked up in a striped Burberry t-shirt, black skinny jeans and his favourite Yeezy trainers.

Brooklyn wasn't the only celebrity son who attended the glamorous event. He was joined by Rafferty Law, the 19-year-old son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, who is an aspiring model. The teenager has starred in campaigns for labels including Effra, Tiger of Sweden and even walked the runway for DKNY Men.

Rafferty Law rocked a laid-back look

Daniel Day-Lewis' son Gabriel, 20, was also pictured at the fashion event. The New York-native opted for a classic Burberry look in a double-breasted camel coat, while rubbing shoulders with Burberry models such as Jourdan Dunn.

The mother-of-one looked sensational in a green wrap dress with a plunging neckline and a two-tone furry gilet on top.

Model Jourdan Dunn looked every inch a supermodel

Brooklyn took the opportunity to take some snaps while sitting on the front row, ensuring to keep his Instagram followers happy with exclusive photos of the show.

Brooklyn took snaps while sat with Gabriel Day-Lewis and Mark Ronson on the front row

His 13-year-old brother Romeo, who is the face of the British fashion house, took centre stage in the brand's last two Christmas campaigns, including the very popular Billy Elliott-inspired ad in December 2015. Burberry have commented that the fresh-faced son of David Beckham is the reason behind the label's spike in trench coat sales.

Mother Victoria also has her ties with Burberry. The mother-of-four has teamed up with the brand's creative chief Christoper Bailey as the pair became the first two patrons of Graduate Fashion Week.

"It is so important to support and mentor young people, and GFW provides an essential platform for them at this important time in their life," said Victoria. "I'm delighted to be joining Christopher Bailey."