Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a red carpet doppelganger

by hellofashion.com /

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer were supposed to turn up in matching dresses. But it was another celebrity duo that ended up having a twin moment at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in a stunning gold Saint Laurent dress that put her incredible supermodel physique on display.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Brie Larson



And she soon had some competition in the form of Best Actress nominee Brie Larson, who arrived on the red carpet in a similar gold sequin Calvin Klein dress, her blonde hair in waves.

Despite the remarkably similar ensembles, we think both ladies looked pretty showstopping at the awards ceremony.

What do you think?

