It's almost halfway through January and diet/fitness willpower is starting to wane, right? Cue the Golden Globes ladies, flashing us toned abs that have given us a second wind.



An unexpected trend emerged from the Golden Globes 2016 awards red carpet on Sunday night – abs.

Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lawrence and Brie Larson





Kate Hudson gave us all sorts of feels in her Michael Kors crop top and skirt ensemble, topped off with a matching fabric choker, while Brie Larson looked showstopping in a sequin halterneck Calvin Klein gown with cutouts.



Jennifer Lawrence, meanwhile, flaunted her toned tummy in a layered scarlet Dior dress with cut-outs at the sides.

Kate hammed it up on the red carpet