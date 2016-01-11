Cate Blanchett steals the show at the Golden Globes

The world's biggest celebrities stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in dazzling designer dresses on Sunday night.



But it was all eyes on Cate Blanchett as she arrived at the awards ceremony, turning heads in a stunning Givenchy gown.

CLICK TO SEE ALL THE GOLDEN GLOBES DRESSES





The actress dazzled in pale pink silk gown with fringing and embroidered detail.



She topped off the look with a side-swept plait, matching pale pink lips and smokey eyes.





Cate is up for the Best Actress award for her role in Carol. And while the actress is no doubt delighted with the prestigious nod, she recently spilled the beans on the less glamorous side of the Golden Globes.



"It's like a mosh pit, actually," she told comedian Jimmy Kimmel.



"If there's not enough ketchup, you literally lean over and get [Leonardo] DiCaprio's ketchup from the table behind you. You're all very tightly packed."