Victoria Beckham goes back to work after 'wonderful' family holiday

Victoria Beckham has been enjoying a blissful break, having rung in the new year with her family on an exotic island.



But it's now back to work for the fashion designer. The star took to Instagram to share a picture of her husband in the sun, with palm trees serving as the background.





Such a wonderful holiday X l ♥️ u X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham #backtowork X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 8, 2016 at 2:14am PST

"Such a wonderful holiday X I <3 u X @davidbeckham@brooklynbeckham #backtoworth X vb," she wrote alongside the snap.Victoria's post comes just days afteron the beach.The pretty sunset shows Victoria posing in a red bikini, whilst Harper is seen next to her in a cute colourful two-piece."Mummy & Me ... Sunset girls," David captioned the sweet snap on Monday.





Mummy & Me ... Sunset girls ☀️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jan 4, 2016 at 8:48am PST

The cute image is just one of many that the family have shared during their time on the island – David and Brooklyn have uploaded several pictures of the family spending quality time together since arriving at the exotic location.Eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham shared with his more than 5 million followers that he had been spending some "special time" with his sister during their family getaway.The 16-year-old shared a black and white picture of the duo walking hand-in-hand along a dream beach. "Special time with my lil sis. Love you," he wrote.In the picture it appears that 4-year-old Harper has fully embraced beach fashion as she has styled her long brown hair into braids while rocking a stylish kaftan over her swimsuit. Her brother also exuded cool holiday style in his beach shorts, a T-shirt and choosing to walk barefoot.After spending Christmas in London, the Beckhams retreated to an exotic island, where David took the opportunity to wish his 17.8 million Instagram followers a happy New Year.Posting a silhouette shot of his four children, the 40-year-old wrote: "Happy new year from our beautiful babies," he wrote, before quickly uploadng another one of him and his wife Victoria, "and from us of course…Have an amazing 2016," he added.