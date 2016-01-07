Miranda Kerr opens up about boyfriend Evan Spiegel and her divorce from Orlando Bloom

Introducing your child to your new boyfriend is not always an easy process, but for Miranda Kerr, it was definitely a success. The model, who shares five-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, is currently in a relationship with Evan Spiegel and recently decided to introduce her new man to her son, with dad Orlando's blessing, of course.

The former HELLO! Fashion Monthly's covergirl, who divorced Hollywood star Orlando in 2013 after two years of marriage, said the pair thought long and hard about how the split would affect their little boy. Speaking to Net-a-Porter's weekly digital magazine The EDIT, the former Victoria's Secret angel said: "Flynn was two, so it was really hard to make the decision, but our son is our priority so you have to come from love," she revealed. "You have to be kind."

Miranda divorced from Orlando in 2013

Two years after the split, Miranda began dating Snapchat co-founder Evan after the pair met at a work dinner for Louis Vuitton. "He's 25, but he acts like he's 50. He's not out partying. He goes to work in Venice [Beach]. He comes home. We don't go out. We'd rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early.

"[But] in some ways he does [feel like a younger man]," adds the 32-year-old. "I'm telling you, I've got the best of both worlds..."

The model is now dating Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel

The loved up pair were first rumoured to be dating in July 2015 when they were spotted kissing at a restaurant. A month later, the model and the billionaire were pictured cuddling up at LAX Airport, confirming speculation of their romance.

It seems their relationship has come a long way since it started, with Miranda recently introducing her beau to her son with Orlando's blessing. "[Orlando and I decided] that we had to know the person for six months and feel good about them," the brunette beauty explained during her interview with The EDIT.

"Evan met Flynn, so yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he's great. We're just a modern family now!"

Miranda has introduced son Flynn to Evan

The mother-of-one opened up about suffering from depression at a young age, revealing how she overcame it. "I was 16, and it was really a turning point. I was depressed and went to a few therapists, but then I realised the only person who could help me was myself," she told the publication.

Miranda explained that the reason for her depression was due to losing her boyfriend Christopher Middlebrook in a car accident and chose to name her son Flynn Christoper Bloom as a tribute to him.

It's safe to say, even with her divorce and childhood sweetheart passing away, Miranda remains a hopeless romantic. "You can't close yourself off from love," she said. "I try to keep my heart open and not feel afraid."