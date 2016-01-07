Known for hiring some of the world's most famous people to model their new collections, it's no surprise Balmain has tapped a trio of supermodels to front its latest campaign.



Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell have been announced as the new faces of the brand.







Creative director Olivier Rousteing announced the news on his Instagram account, sharing the shots from the campaign with his two million followers.



"I WANNA INTRODUCE U THE ICONIC @claudiaschiffer for @balmainparis #iconic #campaign #thisisHISTORY #dreamscometrue shot by the incredible @stevekleinstudio art direct by the amaing @pascaldangin #dreamteam #topmodels #UmademeloveFASHION," he wrote alongside the image of the stunning German model.







Speaking to Vogue about the three new additions to the Balmain army, Olivier said: "It' a new chapter for Balmain.



"Sometimes people are confused and think it's all about social media and Instagram. Balmain has a deep soul, and it's not only about followers. It's about dreams and love, and I think with this campaign I’m going to show that and go back to its roots. This campaign is about what makes me love fashion, and these three women are exactly that."











