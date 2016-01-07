The New Year has got off to a sad start for Zayn Malik, whose grandmother has passed away. But the former One Direction star is being comforted by his new girlfriend Gigi Hadid.



The pair were spotted holding hands as they enjoyed another outing in New York on Wednesday.

The pair were pictured out and about in the Big Apple





Earlier in the day, Zayn had taken to Twitter to thank fans for for their support after the hashtag #ZaynStayStrong started trending on Twitter following the news of his grandmother's death.



"Thank you for your support and love... My grandma was a beautiful person and will be missed dearly," he wrote.



Zayn and Gigi's outing comes after they were spotted flat-hunting together.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Dec 20, 2015 at 3:53am PST





The couple were snapped browsing places to rent in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York last week before grabbing lunch at Soho House.



The pair confirmed their relationship in December when the One Direction star posted a selfie of the pair on his Instagram account. And just days ago, Gigi shared a photo of a shirtless Zayn holding her cat.



Gigi and Zayn have been spotted on a string of dates over the past couple of months. They were first linked in early November, shortly after Gigi split with Joe Jonas after several months of dating.





Their break-up wasn't "dramatic," a source told People, but "it was just hard to make it work with their schedules."



Shortly after they parted ways, fans spotted that Joe had unfollowed his ex-girlfriend on social media, and also deleted a photo he had with Zayn on Twitter. The picture was taken back in June and captioned "#SQUAD".



Gigi and Zayn looked to be enjoying each other's company at Justin Bieber's party back in November.



A source told Us Weekly: "He thinks she's so hot. He takes interest in her shoots and videos she does. He thinks she's sweet, too. She talks about her mom a lot and her family, and he likes that. She drinks beers with the guys, she's cool and funny."