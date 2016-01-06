When Prince George enjoyed his first day at nursery on Wednesday - which was captured on film by his proud mum Duchess of Cambridge - royal fans were keen to know where the little Prince's quilted jacket was from. It soon emerged that the garment was from one of Kate's favourite stores - John Lewis.

It was the Prince George Pieces Twitter account who got to the bottom of the fashion query. "George wears a navy @johnlewisretail jacket in the new images taken by Kate!," a tweet from the account read.

Prince George wore the jacket from John Lewis on his first day at nursery

The £30 quilted jacket, which is sold out due to it being from the department store's AW13 collection, features a hood and trendy elbow patches. The future King wore the classic design with a light blue backpack, now just leaving fans to speculate where the bag is from.

George was dropped off at Westacre Montessori school by both Prince William and Kate, who drove him there from their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

A royal source told HELLO! magazine: "He's going to be attending part time for a handful of hours per day. Both the Duke and Duchess dropped him off today and it seems all went well."

The little royal attended nursery on Wednesday

The £33-a-day nursery in King's Lynn is housed in a former chapel and 85 per cent of children there receive financial help to cover the fees. It accommodates pupils aged two to five and was rated "good" in an Ofsted report last June.

When William and Kate's choice was announced last month, a spokesman for the school said: "We are looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery where he will get the same special experience as all of our children."

Prince William attended his first day of pre-school in 1985

The Prince, who turns two-and-a-half this month, started nursery rather discreetly compared to how his father spent his first day of pre-school in September 1985.

More than 100 pairs of eyes were on William when he arrived at Mrs. Mynors' Nursery School, dressed in a stripy jumper, red shorts and red shoes.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana took William to school

Proud parents Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales walked alongside their eldest son, with Diana taking William's hand in hers.

Two hours after the morning session, William was picked up and brought back home to his parents. Head teacher Mrs Mynor said her new student "liked it" and it seems the little Prince did. As he left, he showed photographers a finger puppet of a mouse he had made all by himself.