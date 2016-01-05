Exciting news for Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne fans...

by hellofashion.com /

Fashion's hottest duo Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne are joining forces once again – this time turning their hand to design by creating a joint clothing line.

The supermodel BFFs are said to be launching their own collection named after their friendship tag CaKe, a mix of their first names.

CLICK TO ENLARGE

a-cara-1

Supermodel duo Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner



"Kendall is the driving force behind the brand," a source told The Sun.

"They both see it as a bit of fun but are secretly confident it will do well. They're two of the most photographed women in the world so the brand is going to be picked up by millions of fans."

Their fan base is also pretty substantial – Kendall has 45.6 million Instagram followers and Cara has 24.8 million, a combined total of 70.4 million.

a-cara-2

The pair first debuted their tees earlier this year



The ultimate goal, the source added, "is for CaKe to have its own stores in the UK and US."

Kendall and Cara gave fans a sneak peek of their new label earlier this summer when they wore 'CaKe Tour' t-shirts to Taylor Swift's concert at Hyde Park.

And in November, Cara celebrated Kendall's birthday with a custom-made cake for the 20-year-old.

a-cara-3

Cara made this special cake for Kendall's birthday



The cake was a mix of the models' two faces, with 'CaKe' written in icing underneath.

"A CaKe for my CaKe," Cara captioned the cute shot.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below