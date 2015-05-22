Naomi Campbell's top 10 quotes

There's no doubt that Naomi Campbell is an icon. The British beauty is not only one of the world's biggest supermodels, but she can also add impressive roles including TV producer and entrepreneur to her ever-growing list of accolades. Renowned for her outspoken and fearless personality, the star continues to make waves in the industry.

As the London-born model celebrates her 46th birthday, we take a look back at some of the best quotes she has reportedly said…

Naomi Campbell is renowned for her outspoken personality

From the moment she was scouted at just 15 years old, it was clear that Naomi was destined for fame – barely a year later she was already covering major fashion magazines and began walking on the runways of major designers from Versace to Azzedine Alaia.

By the 1980s, she was established as one of the most recognisable and in-demand models of her generation, part of the close-knit 'Trinity' of supermodels alongside Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

"I've been at the top of the modelling industry for more than 20 years," she once said. "I know what it takes."

Naomi is also close friends with fellow supermodel Kate Moss

Off the runway, Naomi has firmly established herself as a business force to be reckoned with, producing TV shows such as The Face, and even making a guest appearance on hit show Empire. She recently celebrated the release of a two-volume coffee table book containing some of her most iconic shots.

"I think there's something so unpredictable and … spontaneous about her," said Yahoo Style editor-in-chief Joe Zee. "But my favourite part about Naomi is that a lot of people don't know how hysterical she is, full of bites. You've seen her on TV before and she's always so funny and really engaging."

She also works tirelessly for charity raising funds for those needing help after natural disasters with her Fashion For Relief campaign, and continually fights to break down barriers in the industry – she was the first black model to star on the cover of Vogue.