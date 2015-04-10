Every year the world's biggest stars flock to the Coachella music festival, dazzling fans with their jaw-dropping festival style. Renowned for its boho chic vibe, the glitzy event sees fashionistas from Sienna Miller to Lauren Conrad stepping out in everything from laidback playsuits to cool fringed outfits, accessorising with classic fedora hats or colourful floral crowns.

We take a look at the best celebrity fashion from the festival...

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Kate Bosworth is often hailed as the Queen of Coachella fashion

Kate Bosworth is often hailed as the queen of Coachella style with her boho chic and laidback cool ensembles. The 32-year-old blonde beauty often favours printed T-shirts and vest tops, paired with shorts to showcase her enviably toned legs. Her accessories are always on point, from elegant pendant necklaces to biker-chic boots. German beauty Diane Kruger is also a firm favourite in the festival style stakes, and wowed in 2012 when she stepped out in a blue and white striped dress paired with a brown studded belt.

Meanwhile, stars such as Rita Ora often showcase their quirky personal style at the festival. In 2013, Rita stole the show in a pastel outfit consisting of a quirky slogan T-shirt in a peach shade paired with a pleated lilac midi skirt.

Rita Ora at the festival in 2013

It's not just the crowd who wow with their outfits - performers such as Ellie Goulding and Solange Knowles have been known to top best-dressed lists for their show-stopping ensembles. Ellie wowed in 2014 when she showcased her slender figure in a black crop top and matching high waisted shorts, wearing her blonde tresses down in tousled waves. Meanwhile Solange, who was performing the same year, dazzled in an orange tailored blazer and matching shorts as she sang onstage, with sister Beyoncé getting up on the stage to join her for a dance.