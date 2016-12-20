How Jackie Kennedy's style influenced future First Ladies

During her eight years in the White House, Michelle, 52, became an influential champion of American fashion. Her first official portrait as First Lady paid tribute to Jackie’s signature style: a sleeveless little black dress by New York City designer Michael Kors and a double string of white pearls – a similar look to what Jackie wore to welcome Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco to the White House in 1961.

Michelle went on to modernise power dressing by pairing high-end labels with affordable pieces in bright colours and vibrant patterns from the likes of J. Crew and Ann Taylor. "It all boils down to comfort level," she told Vogue of her fashion choices. "If I'm going to make you comfortable, then I have to be comfortable first."