Take fashion inspiration from these stars in metallics

Jaime King was a gold goddess at the premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at the Pantages Theatre on December 10, 2016 in Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Rita Ora stole the show at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. The starlet opted for a Temperley London sequined gown for the event. Photo: © Getty Images Natasha Poly looked stunning in a gold wrap around mini dress for the L'Oreal Gold Obsession Party on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo: © Getty Images Khloe Kardashian braved the chill in an embellished sheer-and-silver sheer gown at the 2016 Angel Ball on November 21, 2016 in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Allison Williams shimmered in a Diane Von Furstenburg dress for the Voices of Solidarity 2016 gala at IAC HQ on December 5, 2016 in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Actress Freida Pinto wore a metallic one shouldered number for the John Hardy Artisan in Residence Launch at John Hardy Soho Flagship on December 8, 2016 in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Bella Thorne donned a Steven Khalil Couture gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes as she arrived at the The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: © Getty Images Nicole Kidman dazzled in a gunmetal grey Giorgio Armani gown for the 2017 Pirelli Calendar Gala Dinner at La Cite Du Cinema on November 29, 2016 in Saint-Denis, France. Photo: © Getty Images Black-ish star Tracee Ellis-Ross looked stunning in this ruched copper gown at Glamour Women of the Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016. Photo: © Getty Images Melanie Griffith turned heads in a molten metal-look midi dress on the Solitaire red carpet at the 13th annual Dubai International Film Festival on December 11, 2016. Photo: © Getty Images Silver and gold! Both First Lady Michelle Obama, in Atelier Versace, right, and Agnese Landini, wife of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, chose metallics for a state dinner at the White House on October 18, 2016. Photo: © Getty Images Misty Copeland wore a metallic ombre fringe flapper-style dress for the American Ballet Theatre annual Holiday Benefit at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 5, 2016. Photo: © Getty Images