Sarah, Duchess of York steps out with Beatrice and Eugenie plus more of the latest royal style by hellofashion.com / 16 December 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge kept it casual as she left the Scout and Guide Hut at North Wootton, near King's Lynn, England, after attending an event to celebrate 100 years of the Cub Scout movement on December 14. The Duchess is wearing a cashmere turtleneck from Iris & Ink, Zara skinny jeans & suede boots by Really Wild. Photo: PA Images Read more about: Royal Style Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands donned a leather dress with a striking patterned coat at the Course and Conference center in Utrecht on December 12. Photo: PA Images Queen Maxima was a splash of color in a dress by Greek designer Mary Katrantzou at a Christmas music gala at the Carre theater in Amsterdam on December 9. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM Queen Letizia sported her favorite Uterque leather culottes for a visit to the Zeta editorial Group in Madrid, Spain on December 14. Photo: PA Images Joined by daughters Princess Beatrice, left, and Princess Eugenie, the Duchess of York met young cancer patients and their families at the Teenage Cancer Trust's young persons unit at University College Hospital, London. Photo: PA Images Queen Letizia of Spain seemed to be aspiring for the title of most glamorous royal in the world when she stepped out in a sparkling striped Nina Ricci Resort 2017 dress for the ABC Awards in Madrid on December 13. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden showed off some serious fashion credentials mixing an H&M custom gown and the royal heirloom Cut-Steel and Gold tiara at the Nobel Prize banquet. Photo: PA Images Princess Madeleine paired the Connaught Diamond tiara with a blush gown during the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm. Photo: PA Images Princess Sofia chose an emerald-green satin gown and the Other Steel-Cut tiara for the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm. Photo: PA Images Queen Maxima of Netherlands looked cozy donning a grey wrap wrap poncho over her vibrant knit top and pencil skirt for an outing to Thomas More College in Rotterdam, where she talked about the development of music education. Photo: Rpe/Albert Nieboer DPA/PA Images Dat Crown Princess Mary was the picture of sophistication stepping out in a camel coat, which she paired with a checkered scarf, for the opening night of The Nutcracker in Copenhagen. Photo: UK/dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images Charlotte Casiraghi looked effortlessly cool wearing a navy and white striped sweater, which she paired with a black blazer and matching trousers, to the Longines Masters at the Paris Horse Show in Villepinte, France. Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images Queen Mathilde of Belgium made a statement wearing a mustard, pussy-bow blouse and high-waist skirt for her visit to the Antwerp Royal Conservatoire, School of Arts of the Artesis Plantijn Hogeschool. Photo: KRISTOF VAN ACCOM Belga/PA Images Queen Maxima showed off her style credentials wearing a Natan dress with a cardigan draped over her shoulders for her visit to the De Pracht community center. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa Kate Middleton wowed in a bespoke, lace gown by Jenny Packham, which she topped off with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara at the 2016 Diplomatic Reception held at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images Sophie Wessex stunned in a one-shoulder gown and diamond choker necklace at the Golden Hockey Ball, where she met with Olympians. Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked elegant in a three-quarter sleeve dress for ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in London. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Olympia of Greece opted for a figure-hugging black dress and printed jacket for an Art Basel outing in Miami Beach. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece Princess Olympia channeled her inner New Yorker stepping out in an all-black ensemble to the launch of the Aquazzura x Far Fetch collection in Manhattan. Photo: Instagram/@ olympiagreece Camilla donned a Bruce Oldfield gown, which she accessorized with the Boucheron Tiara, for the 2016 Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images